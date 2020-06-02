76 born in Ardmore, Ireland, resident of Canada, retired nurse, genealogist extraordinaire, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on an Irish rainy morning in Kingsville, Ontario. She was the oldest and only daughter of James and Christina Rooney, sister to Noel and Shelia Rooney and Jim Rooney. Margaret was a wonderful mother and will be greatly missed by her daughters, June Adams, Lorraine Moss, Helen Adams, Carol Dunn and Son in Law Keith. Grandchildren Chloe and Robert Moss, Troy and Eric Dunn. She will always be remembered in how she saw the best in people and putting others before herself. Thank you to the Nephrology and Oncology Nurses and Drs. At Joesph Brant, Oakville Trafalgar, Erie Shores and Windsor Regional, Dr. Callaghan and Dr. Ratwatte. A special thank you to Nurses and PSW's at Saint Elizabeth for your support and care in Margaret's last days. Thank you, Cheryl for your compassion and dedication. She will be greatly missed but her presence always felt, in the hearts of who she touched, in the flowers and birds, in the rain and the sunshine of the day. In lieu of flowers, donations to McMaster Children's Hospital (under Designation choose Other), "3F pediatric oncology clinic"respecting Marg's years of dedication at the Pediatric Oncology Clinic or to the Canadian Nurses Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to SIMPLE CHOICE (Kingsville) 519-254-2585. Online condolences and cherished memories may be shared with the family at www.simplechoicecremation.ca.
Published in Halton News on Jun. 2, 2020.