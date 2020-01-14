|
Stewart, Margaret Mary, of Oakville Parry Sound at Lakeland LTC on 10 January 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Richard C.D. Stewart, she will be missed by daughters Anne Stewart of Pointe au Baril and Jane Stewart Pappas of Geneva, Switzerland, sister Barbara Hale of Hamilton, and 5 grandchildren, Amy, George, Thomas, Alexander and Cameron. Born in England, Margo was an Occupational Therapist having worked in England, Norway, Germany, Quebec City and Hamilton. An active member of the OakvilleGolf Club, a keen gardener, bridge player and volunteer at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Mum loved people and had a way of entering the hearts of many. As she requested, there will be a private family memorial.
Published in Halton News on Jan. 14, 2020