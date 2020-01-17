|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Margaret, loving and devoted wife, mother and friend on January 7, 2020. She left us peacefully in Burlington, Ontario. She was in her 78th year. She will be greatly missed by her devoted husband Adrian Fred Moore. Their love story encompassed 53 years of marriage celebrated January 7, 2020. Margaret was the beloved mother of her two daughters, Joann (Dan) and Phillippa (Riley). A very proud nana of Melissa (Devin), Caitlin (Adam), Meaghan (Stefan), Chelsea and Emerson, and as she liked to be called Amazing NANA 2 to Owen, Chase, Elsie and Liam. Family brought her great joy. A celebration of Margaret's life for her friends and close families will be held at Dodsworth & Brown, 2241 New Street, Burlington Ontario on Saturday, January 18, 2020 beginning at 2 p.m. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Carpenter Hospice are welcome.
Published in Halton News on Jan. 17, 2020