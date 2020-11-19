1/1
Margaret Rose MORTON
It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Margaret Rose Morton on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in her 80th year. Spouse to her devoted husband of 59 years William Morton, mother to her two sons Richard (Molly) and Rod (Sharon). Loved deeply by her four grand-daughters Emily, Ana, Stacey and Michelle. Margaret could light up a room with her laughter and quick wit. She spent countless hours cheering on her sons in many hockey rinks around the GTA. For years she volunteered her time at the Palermo United Church and will be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and ability to tell a great story. The family would like to thank all the Doctors and nurses who cared for Margaret in recent years as her health deteriorated. A celebration of life will take place at a future date when friends and family can gather once again. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences can be left at koprivataylor.com

Published in Halton News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
