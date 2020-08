Margaret Sutherland Ripley passed on August 20, 2020, at the age of 89. She was predeceased by her husband Don Ripley. She was the daughter of Margarite Sutherland and Oliver Boggs, mother of Mary Jean and Tom, sister of Jean Boggs, and grandmother of Denver and Leanna Hiltz and Liam and Caitlin Ripley.



