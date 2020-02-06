|
Margarita Stevano returned to the Lord on Thursday evening January 30, 2020 in her 90th year, predeceased by her husband Luigi in 2017. She is the loved Mother of Joseph (Linda), Andrew (Joan) and Leonard (Tanya), and Grandmother of Leander, Chantel and Alban. She is also the loved "Tia Margot" to too many to list here. Having battled cancer for more than 20 years while caring for an ailing husband she set an example of dedication, hard work and good cheer. She would often exclaim the advice, "put yourself in God's hands!", as she did for herself. Her and her example are greatly missed. Viewing will be held at the Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Road, W. Oakville ON L6K 1C7 on Friday February 7, 2020 from 1:30 - 4:00 pm and 6:00 - 8:30 pm. A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 47 Reynolds St., Oakville ON L6J 3J9, on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 10:30 am. An informal reception will be held immediately following at the Oakview Funeral Home, address above. Online condolences may be left at oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in Halton News on Feb. 6, 2020