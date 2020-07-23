1/1
Maria DEL NIN
1935 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the most selfless, generous, loving person, Maria Del Nin. Predeceased by her mother Rosa, father Ruggero, brother Renzo and sisters Santina and Lilliana. Maria will be dearly missed by her brother John and sister-in-law Olga and sisters Dina and Pasqua; nieces and nephews Roger (Kathryn), Karen (Roy), Dave, Erminia (Gorn), William (Angela); great-nieces and nephews, Summer (Will), Dylan (Kayla), Curtis (Olivia), Kris, Brittany, Victoria, Matthew, Kevin, Amanda and William; and her great-great-niece and nephew, Rose and Mateo. Maria has been a longtime resident of Milton, dedicating her life to caring for and helping others. Maria also worked at Allendale for 35 years. She brought joy to everyone around her and will forever be in our hearts and always on our minds, until we meet again! Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com


Published in Halton News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
