Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
(905) 878-4452
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Van de Mierden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Maria (Marietje) Van de Mierden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Maria (Marietje) Van de Mierden Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and oma, Maria Van de Mierden. After a lengthy journey with Parkinson's disease, Maria was forever reunited with her devoted husband Tony on the morning of Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 87. Loving mother of Diana (Philip Lindner), John (Karli Logan), Nancy (Mark Daniels). Cherished oma of Jessica (Paul Szafer), Amy, and Joshua. Adored great-oma of Cadence and Emma. Much loved daughter of the late Anthony and Francisca Van der Loo. She will be dearly missed by her brothers Albert Van der Loo (Reta), Anthony Van der Loo (Lynn), brother-in-law Terry Lee and sister-in-law Mary Van der Loo. Predeceased by her brothers Arnold Van der Loo (Anita), Frank Van der Loo, sister Anna Lee and nephew David Van der Loo. Maria will be fondly remembered and missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends here and in her native home, the Netherlands. Maria was a faithful servant to the Lord, actively involved in her church and chosen charities. She was a kind and gentle soul, whose indomitable spirit and smile could not be dulled by the challenges of her later years. For a cup of tea, game of cards, or Sunday dinner, everyone was always welcome at Maria's table. Special thanks to those who cared for Maria, particularly Dr. Dragan, her special caregivers Joanne, Gigi, and the many caring staff members at Birkdale Place, Martindale Gardens, March of Dimes and Holland Christian Homes (Grace Manor). A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 followed by interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will be invited to a Celebration of Life to be held later this year. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -