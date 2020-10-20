Maria Rocca

Peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital at age 87. Maria, beloved wife of Rino for 62 years. Loving mother of Lou and his wife Marisa, Rosanna and her husband Ignazio Santamaria and Nadia and her husband Bob Gillies. Proud Nonna of Stephanie, Jaclyn (David Maxwell), Samantha (Brandon Tasker), Brittany, Victoria, Alessandro, Ellana. Dear sister-in-law of Lisa Rocca, Carla Bonadeo and Jeannie Paladino (Mauro). Very special friend to Gianna Semino (Lino). She will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Canada, the United States and in Italy. She will be sadly missed by Nadia's dog Cody. Family and friends were received on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a private Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Dominic's Church, Oakville. Cremation took place following the Mass. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Good Shepherd, Hamilton, or The Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for their excellent and compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at oakviewfuneral.ca
.