|
|
Peacefully passed in her 90th year at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington. Born in Owen Sound, Ontario, to Marwood and Katherine Cunningham, Marianne had an older brother named Byng and a younger brother named Bob. The family eventually moved to Toronto, where Marianne became a business secretary. Initially she worked for a company located in the downtown core and then a different firm on Eglinton Avenue. A young architect named Don Hallford worked next door...the rest is history! A year or so later they married in 1953. Steve arrived in 1954 and in 1955, they moved to Oakville. Three more children arrived; Bruce, Ian and Patricia. The family lived for 40 years at the same home on Birch Hill Lane, designed by Don. They purchased Crowne land in Muskoka on Go Home Lake in 1959 and built a cottage the following year. It was on that island that Marianne found her happy place. Despite no electricity or running water in those early years, she created a nest of love and joy for her young, growing family. Marianne could often be found swimming, boating, or building her famous campfires. Sixty years later the cottage is still in the Hallford family. Marianne was a loving stay at home Mom for years, supporting her husband as he established an architectural firm in Oakville. She later had a career as a Property Manager. Don and Marianne were dedicated members of Central Baptist Church for 65 years and Marianne was a long-time member of the choir and Mission Circle. She was involved in Women's World Day of Prayer for 60 years, and always willingly helped with many other volunteer duties. She attended services until last fall when health issues made it difficult for her to get there. She lead CGIT groups, volunteered at several nursery schools as well as at her children's school, W.H. Morden P.S. At 87 years old she was still volunteering there weekly, serving at the before school breakfast program, where she was able to make connections with more children. Don and Marianne also served quietly at the Kerr Street Mission for many years. Over the years, Marianne saw her family expand to include Steve (Nancy), Bruce (Ziggy), Ian (Irene) and Patricia (Scott). And then grandbabies. Oh how she loved babies! The Grandchildren were asked to each give one word to describe Gramma, Grammy, Gram, Grams, Great-Gramma, Daggy, Gigi and Bacca - whatever they called her. Their words are in capitals. Gramma was a FIRECRACKER, a JOYFUL, SPIRITED and SPUNKY woman who was so GENUINE. She would greet you with that BRIGHT SPARKLE of hers, for she was VIVACIOUS, and you knew you were in the presence of a BIG-HEARTED giver. Whatever the circumstances, she always tried to be CHEERFUL, ever CHEERFUL. Gramma was loved by Emily (Albert), Erin (Stephen), Ryan (Ali), Andrea (Ashwin), Sandra (Ewen), Christopher, Michael (Susan), Daniel, Nicole, Chandler (Erin), Jennelle (Ricky), Leah (Hannah), Callie, Isla, Joshua, Orion, Vivian, Griffin and Autumn. She was also loved by a large extended family and many close friends. The family would like to thank the staff of OTMH, both the original and the new hospital. We thank the dedicated staff at Chartwell Lakeshore Residence in Burlington and the caring, compassionate staff of Joseph Brant Hospital for their care and support in her final days. A celebration of life for Marianne will take place as soon as circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, donations to Central Baptist Church, Oakville, or Kerr Street Mission, Oakville, would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Halton News on Apr. 18, 2020