Peacefully at the Cornwall General Hospital on Sunday, December 22, 2019 age 87 years. Marie Anne Cook nee Snider formerly of Oakville. Beloved wife of the late James Cook. Loved mother of David Cook of Vancouver, John Cook of Brantford and Debra Smith (Dave) of Ingleside. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Linton, Jason, Holly, Paige and one great-grandchild Max. To honor Mrs. Cook's wishes, cremation has taken place. A service in celebration of Marie Cook's life will take place at a later date in Oakville. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.brownleefuneralhomes.com