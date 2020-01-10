Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marie COOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie COOK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie COOK Obituary
Peacefully at the Cornwall General Hospital on Sunday, December 22, 2019 age 87 years. Marie Anne Cook nee Snider formerly of Oakville. Beloved wife of the late James Cook. Loved mother of David Cook of Vancouver, John Cook of Brantford and Debra Smith (Dave) of Ingleside. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Linton, Jason, Holly, Paige and one great-grandchild Max. To honor Mrs. Cook's wishes, cremation has taken place. A service in celebration of Marie Cook's life will take place at a later date in Oakville. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.brownleefuneralhomes.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -