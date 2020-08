It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Marilyn on the afternoon of Thursday August 20, 2020 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital at 80 years of age. After a courageous battle she passed peacefully with her daughter by her side. Loving mother of Sharon and cherished sister of Beryl. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Oakville Hospital Foundation.



