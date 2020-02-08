Home

McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
(905) 878-4452
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
Marilyn Perry Obituary
Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital. Marilyn Perry, beloved wife of David Perry. Loving mother of Joyce (Mark Anderson), Lois (Les Chatten) and David (Linda). Marilyn will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Perry, Brady, Brett, Cassidy, Donald, Steven and Erin. She is survived by her brothers and sister; Glen Irwin (Joan), Darlene (John Maruscak) and Brian Irwin (Elaine). Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452 on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday at 11 a.m. A private interment will take place at Erindale Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Country Heritage Park would be appreciated. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Feb. 8, 2020
