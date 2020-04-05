|
Marilyn Ragland left this earth peaceably April 02, 2020 after a long hard fought battle with cancer and COPD. She is survived by her husband, John Ragland, children, Karen Barnhardt-Alderson, Beth Alderson and David Alderson along with her sister Joan Deagle, several grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Mom, we are heartbroken to lose you but we know you are released from pain and at peace. A small and informal celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 5, 2020