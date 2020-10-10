It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Marinus (Rini) Boers, peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, October 1, 2020 at the age of 75 years. Rini is survived by his wife Sharon (nee Waters) and loving daughter Sherri Boers (Joseph). He is survived also by his brothers Frank (Linda) in Sannichton BC; loving uncle to Roxanna and Sean. His brother, Hans (Heather) in Sylvan Lake, Alberta; loving uncle to Ryan and Jodi. At his request no memorial will be held. Following cremation he will be interred at Burlington Memorial Gardens privately. His wishes were, in lieu of flowers or donations, please do something nice for yourself in memory of Rini.



