On Sunday, November 15 Marion took her last breath with her daughters Mardi and Kym by her side. This was her third bout with cancer; she beat the heck out of it twice previously, and finally succumbed on her terms. Mom lived the longest of her eight siblings who were raised on a small farm in Georgina Township. She was fiercely independent; leaving her small Brownhill community for Toronto when she was just 15. She loved living in the City and called it home until she met and married. They moved around to several locations throughout Eastern Canada, finally settling in Burlington where mom stayed. Mom worked for many years at The Estanimet Restaurant and Tree Top and proudly and independently maintained her home for the next 50+ years where she finished raising her daughters. She then became a hands-on presence in the lives of her extended family while Mardi and Kym raised their families. She was a loving Mother-in-law to Ross Taylor of Nova Scotia and Grandma to Sean Taylor; and like wise to Garry Stewart of Burlington and an ever-present Nana to Kylie (predeceased), Kevin and Amanda. Private cremation to take place. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Canadian Cancer Society
. "Give Kylie our love, she's been waiting for you, mom."