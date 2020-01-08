Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wartman Funeral Home - Kingston Chapel - Kingston
980 Collins Bay Road
Kingston, ON K7M 5H2
(613) 634-3722
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Elizabeth (Beth) Murray


1947 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Elizabeth (Beth) Murray Obituary
Passed away at her home in Bath, Ontario on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Daughter of the late Joyce and Cliff Rendell. Beloved wife of the late Roy Priest (2017) and the late David Murray (1979). Dear mother of Andrew Murray (Marlena), Sarah Murray (Doug), Stephen Murray and Milly. Loved by her grandchildren, Michael, Madeline and Alivia. Sister to Susan Rendell (Gord Janzen) and Carol Rendell-Watson. She was loved by many. The family would like to thank all her friends dear to her heart for their love and support throughout the years. She had an amazing sense of humour and love for helping others which made her the incredible nurse that she was. We will miss her dearly and will remember the moments we shared of laughter, joy and love. A private family Celebration of Life will be held in Bath, Ontario. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations by cheque or credit card to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or by cheque to the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.wartmanfuneralhomes.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -