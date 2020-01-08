|
Passed away at her home in Bath, Ontario on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Daughter of the late Joyce and Cliff Rendell. Beloved wife of the late Roy Priest (2017) and the late David Murray (1979). Dear mother of Andrew Murray (Marlena), Sarah Murray (Doug), Stephen Murray and Milly. Loved by her grandchildren, Michael, Madeline and Alivia. Sister to Susan Rendell (Gord Janzen) and Carol Rendell-Watson. She was loved by many. The family would like to thank all her friends dear to her heart for their love and support throughout the years. She had an amazing sense of humour and love for helping others which made her the incredible nurse that she was. We will miss her dearly and will remember the moments we shared of laughter, joy and love. A private family Celebration of Life will be held in Bath, Ontario. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations by cheque or credit card to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or by cheque to the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.wartmanfuneralhomes.com.