Passed away at home in Milton on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Ruth Lalande, beloved wife of the late Bruce Nicholson. Loving mother to Roger (Shannon), Philip (Lisa) and Marty. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Kody, Kole, Amanda, Jeffery, Drew Stevens, Katelyn, Kyle Stephens, Eric, Chantele (Calvin Thompson) and great grandchildren Kendrick Lalande, Kendra, Dillon, Camden and little Jordan. Ruth is welcomed to heaven by her granddaughter Kaylie who passed away. Ruth was a leading member of the Optimist Club of Milton, an active member of the Milton Legion and was known to many in the community as Ms. Ruth. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions there will be a Celebration of Ruth's Life at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Optimist Club of Milton Children's Fund would be appreciated. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca


Published in Halton News on May 14, 2020.
