November 6, 1925 - May 7, 2020 Peggy passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her daughter Sheila, at Alexander Place in Waterdown on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in her 95th year. Waiting in heaven for her is her beloved husband, Alfred William Cole. Her Son-in-Law John and Grandsons, Mark, (Melanie), Christopher, Scott ( Christine) were able to say their goodbyes in person. Grandson Timothy (Krisztina and Great-Grandson Tobias residing in Australia) were present in spirit. Peggy's Great-Grandchildren Madisyn, Tayla, Tyson, Olivia, Jacoband Thomas stood outside at her window to wave goodbye. Peggy will be missed by Great-Granddaughter, Amy (Matt), Great-Great Granddaughters Haley, and Heather, Great-Granddaughter Sarah, Great-Great-Grandson Landon, & Great-Grandson Kevin. She is survived by her loving sister Sheila (Norman) nephews David, (Sue) Michael, (Sue) and Jon (Joanne) of Leicester, England. Peggy was born in Birmingham England to Violet and David Knapp weighing in at 4 Ibs. Her Mother Violet was told she wouldn't survive, but Peggy fought for life. So began the strength and determination she would lead the rest of her life journey. Six years later her sister Sheila was born. During WW11 Peggy helped to care for her little sister while her parents struggled to support them. She met her future husband Alfred while volunteering on the Ambulance Corp. They married at "Old Church" in Smethwick, England, on June 21, 1947. In 1954 they emigrated to Canada to make a new life. Peggy was a seamstress by trade, her many talents included crochet and embroidery and as her husband Alf so proudly told others, made amazing pastry, especially the raisin tarts for Christmas! She was shy when meeting new people, but a good friend to many who came to know her. Peggy and Alf paid forward and helped many new immigrants who arrived from England. Together they were a team. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to Milton District Hospital. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic a Memorial Service will be held at a future date in Peggy's memory. A notice will be placed in the newspapers and on Facebook giving the date and time. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on May 12, 2020.