It is with immense sadness that the family of Faye Jarvis (nee Branton) announce her passing on January 21, 2020. Faye was a beautiful woman who touched the lives of many with her kindness, grace, wisdom and gentle spirit. Faye is predeceased by her husband John "Jack" and her daughter Catherine. She will be deeply missed by her devoted daughter Joanne (Iain) and her precious grandchildren Kyle and Reese who brought her much love and joy. Faye is survived and will be missed by her many nieces and nephews and by her dear sister Beverly. She is predeceased by sisters Rita and Wilma and brother Eric. Services will take place in Milton on January 24, 2020 with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Donations to a Humane Society of your choice or to Women's Resources in Lindsay in Faye's memory would be a fitting tribute to her beautiful life. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Jan. 24, 2020