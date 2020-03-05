Home

POWERED BY

Services
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Jordan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Jordan Obituary
Marjorie (Duffett) Jordan was reunited with her husband Colin Jordan (2015) and three siblings on February 13 2020. She passed away peacefully at the Carpenter Hospice at the age of 88. Loving mother of Helen (Bob) Harvey, Debbie (Rod) Carmichael and Lynda Jordan, grandmother of Lauren (Joel) Roest and Alex Harvey. Marjorie was generous, kind and thoughtful. Her humour, warmth and optimism allowed her to engage easily in conversation and, as a result, she enjoyed many strong and enduring friendships. Marjorie will be greatly missed. Visitation at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 2241 New Street, Burlington, will be held on Friday March 13 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Please join us in celebrating Marjorie's life on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 a.m. For those who wish, donations in memory of Marjorie to Carpenter Hospice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.dbburlington.ca
Published in Halton News on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -