Marjory passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31st in Oakville, Ontario, at the age of 90. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Murdoch, she leaves her children Calum and Christine and their families including her grandchildren Thomas, Forrest, and Mahri. We have all been shaped by her strength and determination, her deep love for her family, and her quietly lived out faith. She will be greatly missed and always remembered. Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen.



