Marjory Forrest MACFARLANE
1930-06-30 - 2020-07-31
Marjory passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31st in Oakville, Ontario, at the age of 90. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Murdoch, she leaves her children Calum and Christine and their families including her grandchildren Thomas, Forrest, and Mahri. We have all been shaped by her strength and determination, her deep love for her family, and her quietly lived out faith. She will be greatly missed and always remembered. Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen.

Published in Halton News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
