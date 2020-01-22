|
Peacefully, with her family by her side, Mary completed her journey here with us and began a new one. Mary was a school teacher for many years in her early life, starting in a one room schoolhouse in New Liskeard. After retiring, she became a devoted and valued volunteer for her grandchildren's schools. Her latter years were spent doing crafts, knitting or researching her family genealogy, discovering and connecting with many distant relatives. Wife for 58 years to Ed. Loving mother of Kathy Vandenheuvel (Ted), Susan Drouin (Luc) and Debbie Jansen (Mel). Devoted and loving grandma to her "Loving Angels" Megan Jansen (Anthony Moore), Blair Vandenheuvel (Christopher O'Keefe), Kaisie Vandenheuvel, Danielle Drouin (Jeffrey Wilson) and Nolan Drouin. Great-grandma to her "Special Angels" Dara, Taylor and Rowan. Cherished older sister of Patrick Scott (Darlene), Allen Scott (Peggy) and Marg Cope (Bob). Predeceased by her parents Harry and Edna Scott and her sisters Norma Ousdahl and Sandy Scott. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. There will be private family service. A celebration of Mary's life will be held in the Spring. In Lieu of flowers, per Mary's wish that everyone should get a Christmas present, donations to the West Oak Village Christmas Tree of Wishes, Attn: Jane Hiller, would be greatly appreciated by the family and residents of West Oak Village.
Published in Halton News on Jan. 22, 2020