Passed away on February 22, 2020 in her 82nd year due to cardiac arrest. Beloved wife to Richard Edward (Ted) Gammon, and cherished mother of Geoffrey Curtis Beyer (Dina). Grandmother of Matthew and Michelle Beyer. She will be missed by her brother Frank "Bud" Greenwood (Pat) and all of her extended family and friends. Mary Alice "lived many lives". At the age of three she started dancing and went on to entertain US troops during the Korean War. An avid gymnast, at the age of 20 she won 7 trophies in a field of 2,000 international competitors. After years of employment in law firms in Los Angeles and Detroit, at the age of 26 she attended the University of Windsor where she earned her Bachelor and Master's degrees in Sociology. At the age of 40, in 1978, she wrote and published a book titled "Violence in Canada". Finally, at age 55 following a period of employment in education she returned to school to complete a Juris Doctor at the University of Windsor Faculty of Law. Over her life, far and wide, Mary Alice cultivated a wonderful group of friends with shared values and intellectual interests. She lived her life practicing her passions: assisting others to enrich their lives through education, providing counselling and ensuring access to justice. These efforts were acknowledged by the late historian Dr. Desmond Morton when he wrote that Mary Alice was "a wonderful person whose wisdom, shared with so many in this College has been spread into the history of Canada-to-be." In the last 20 years Mary Alice had to contend with a disability - her right leg would not bend due to a faulty knee operation. With her aim in life to be independent she tackled this disability by driving her car, swimming laps, doing walks, canoeing in Algonquin Park and cruising the oceans of the world. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Dr. Gerald Skupsky, Dr. Nancy Botting and Dr. Greg Shaw for the care given to Mary Alice in the last years of her life. At Mary Alice's request there will be no funeral and her remains have been cremated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Mary Alice asked that donations be made to the University of Windsor. Gifts can be made by phone by calling 519-253-3000, Ext 2093, or online at https://my.uwindsor.ca/web/uw/donations#. For further details please contact Melissa East Aspila at [email protected] Online condolences can be left at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Halton News on Feb. 29, 2020