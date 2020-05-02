Mary Anne Levine, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital, due to pneumonia as a result of her 16 year battle with breast cancer and chronic myelogenous leukemia. Mary Anne was born February 3, 1946, in Dominion, Nova Scotia to Melvin and Bernadette Currie. Mary Anne is survived by husband Harry, children; Joe (Zeljka & Grandson: Noah), Rhonda (Bill & Grandchildren: Kiefer, Taylor, Riley-Anne & William) and Jeff (Carmen Granddaughters: Hannah & Emma). Sisters; Arlene Mac Intyre, Stephanie (Bill) Mac Donald, Beverley (Cecil) Currie, Anita (David) Bell, Doreen (Jim) Mac Sween, Linda Currie, Cathy Mac Intyre. Her brothers; Melvin (Kathy) Currie, Angus (Yvonne ) Currie,Johnny Currie and Sheldon ( Kay) Currie, Jim Reid. Mary Anne was predeceased by her brother Paul Currie and sisters Estelle and Lillian. Mary Anne's life was about helping others. From a young age, she learned compassion and responsibility in coming from a large family with 13 siblings. At 16 years of age, Mary Anne left her small town of Dominion for the big city of Halifax to start her nursing training. It was there in Halifax where she met Harry with whom she married in 1967. In 1972, the family moved from Nova Scotia to Ontario and eventually settled in Oakville. Mary Anne stayed home with her children during the early school years. During these stay at home years, Mary Anne devoted her time raising her children with an understanding of compassion and respect for others. Mary Anne returned to her nursing career at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, where she helped many people over the years. She took a break from nursing to operate a family business. Mary Anne returned to nursing and found her true passion, working as the Director of Care at Trafalgar Lodge Retirement Home in Oakville. It was at Trafalgar Lodge, where she had such profound happiness being part of the resident's and staff's lives ("her people", as she would say). At Trafalgar Lodge she started the Palliative Care unit in partnership with Oakville Hospital, as a way to care for "her people" and their families during difficult times. All of her hard work and compassion when developing the palliative care program at Trafalgar Lodge came full circle when her partner (from OTMH) in developing the program was there to give her the same compassion and support during her three weeks of palliative care. With the current state of the world, Mary Anne was unable to say her goodbyes in person to her family and friends, however over the past several weeks, she was able to connect with her family and many of her friends, recounting fond memories and sharing photos. There will be a Funeral Mass at St. Michael's Catholic Church and a Celebration of Mary Anne's Life, once the world returns to normal. As a Memorial to Mary Anne and a way to communicate her mass and celebration of life details, we will be keeping her Facebook account active. This will also allow for people to come together in these unprecedented times to share photos and memories together. https://m.facebook.com/mary.a.levine.9 In lieu of flowers, Mary Anne has requested donations to go to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada www.llsc.donorportal.ca
Published in Halton News on May 2, 2020.