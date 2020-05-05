It is with great sadness that the family of Mary (Molly) Christina Devine/Bradshaw announces her passing on April 13, 2020. Molly passed away peacefully at Willingdon Creek Village in Powell River, British Columbia and will be lovingly remembered by her children, James, John, Allison and her grandchildren, Rachel, James, Mathew, and Nicola. Molly was preceded in death by her youngest son Gary, and her first husband James Devine, and second husband John Bradshaw. Molly was born in Glasgow, Scotland, on December 24, 1930. Much of her childhood was in Dunoon, Scotland. She cherished her experience of growing up during the war years; although it was a difficult time, her loving connection with her siblings, Norah, Nancy, Diane, late Jack and Edward, and her parents John and Sarah Agnes Sharkey, made the challenging times rememberable. In 1965, Molly and her family moved to Burlington, Ontario. Mom and Dad began a new chapter, creating a home, friends, and career. Molly also enjoyed travelling, relaxing with friends and family, and was gifted at creating impressive art projects. Although dealing with Alzheimer's, Molly has always had a genuine smile and expressed love for her family and friends. She was surrounded by love and the comfort of listening to the songs of her life, particularly the old Scottish tunes. We love you, Mom, God bless you. Special thanks to Willingdon Creek, in particular the staff of house 5 who provide exceptional support and care for Molly and family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.



