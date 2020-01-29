Home

It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Ferrante, 55 years young. On Saturday, January 11, 2020. Mary tragically passed away during her vacation where she was with her loving husband Adrian and good friends Kerri and Ken. We thank Kerri and Ken for their support and assistance during this time. Adrian's children will fondly remember her, Jonathan, Robert (Amanda), Jennifer and grandson Rory. Mary was predeceased by her parents Filomena (1991) and Vito Ferrante (2015). Remembering her dearly are sisters and brother-in-law, Vicki, Frances and Domenic. All of her nieces and nephews will always remember her loving jokes and bags of skittles. Dani, Joey, Michael, Angie and Dave, Paola and Eric and baby Emma thank you and love you forever! Please visit McKersie-Kocher.ca for details of visitation and service as they are still to be confirmed. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask that you make a donation to the or Participation House in Markham in Mary's honour. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Jan. 29, 2020
