Mary Margaret TAYLOR
TAYLOR, Mary Margaret Passed away peacefully, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving husband, on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Mary was born 76 years ago in Noranda, Quebec and was formerly of Burlington. Beloved wife of Paul Taylor, whom she married on July 2, 1983. Cherished and loving mother of Joanne Bateman, Teresa DeMay and husband Shawn, Maureen Harding and husband Glenn, Dawn Taylor and Darren Taylor. Mary will be forever remembered by her 7 grandchildren: Layne, Lauren, Ellie, Garrett, Lyle, Connor and Cole. Mary is survived by her sisters Elizabeth, Kay, Pat and Chrissy, brothers and sister-in-law; Eric Taylor, Keith Taylor and Susan Taylor, as well as by her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father and mother, D'Arcy and Rita (Cassidy) McManus, sister Janet and brother-in-law John Taylor. Mary resided in Morningside Village, New Hamburg and was an active member of the community. At Mary's request, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be planned in the Morningside Village at a later date. In Lieu of flowers and as expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca

Published in Halton News on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Morningside Village
Funeral services provided by
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home Ltd.
291 Huron Street
New Hamburg, ON N0B 2G0
(519) 662-1661
