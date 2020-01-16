Home

Mary (Molly) MCPHERSON

Mary (Molly) MCPHERSON Obituary
Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Beloved wife of her ever loving husband Alex of almost 56 years. Loving mother of Malcolm (Tamara), Amanda, and cherished Nana of Abigail, Shelby, Emily, and Riley. In following Molly's wishes a private cremation has taken place with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Joseph Brant Hospital Palliative Care Unit who's care and understanding will be fondly remembered. "Farewell Nana Molly".
Published in Halton News on Jan. 16, 2020
