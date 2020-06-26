Mary Patricia (Pat) Neilson passed away June 25, 2020 at the age of 96. Pat was born in Toronto on May 2, 1924 and then adopted by Charles and Gladys Henderson of Winnipeg, Manitoba. She worked as a secretary in the insurance industry before joining the Navy and proudly serving as a Wren during the war. In 1951, Pat married John Lennard Neilson; they settled in Toronto and started their family. The family home moved to Quebec, back to Ontario, Alberta (Calgary and Edmonton), then back to Ontario again, this time for good. Pat is predeceased by her husband John (1987) and her son, John Wight (2020). She is survived by her devoted children Charles Christopher (Melanie) Neilson, Katherine (Graham) Neilson-Jones, and Michael Neilson; daughter-in-law Julie Garito; loving grandchildren Lucas (Julia Rutledge) Neilson, Ryan (Heather Williams) Neilson, Morgan Stephens and Mallory Neilson; and adoring great-grandchildren, Jake and Savannah. Pat will be dearly missed by her oldest friend, Sue Quinn, and her many Brant Centre friends, especially Eric and Rose. Pat was a generous and thoughtful person with a sharp sense of humour. She volunteered for 17 years at the Sir John Colborne Senior Centre, weekly baking muffins, and working in the kitchen. She loved to knit: beautiful sweaters for her grandchildren, then hats, mitts, socks and scarves for the needy. Her other passion was travelling - she loved the adventure of new places. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Chartwell Brant Centre - Appleby for their devoted care and kindness to Pat during her residence there, in particular over the past two weeks. Cremation has taken place. The family will celebrate Pat's life at a private family dinner. If you would like to honour Pat, contributions to the Humane Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. (Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, BURLINGTON 905-632-3333.)
Published in Halton News on Jun. 26, 2020.