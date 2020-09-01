FORBES, Matilda. Peacefully passed away from complications due to dementia, with family constantly by her side on August 29, 2020 in her 81st year. Matilda Forbes, beloved wife of the late Douglas Forbes. Cherished mother will be deeply missed by her children Ian, Gayle, Stacey (Manny), Andrea (David). Cherished Grandmother to Reece (Vanessa), Pearce, Lauren, Jessica, Ethan, and Olivia. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be greatly appreciated.



