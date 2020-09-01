1/
Matilda FORBES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully passed away from complications due to dementia, with family constantly by her side on August 29, 2020 in her 81st year. Matilda Forbes, beloved wife of the late Douglas Forbes. Cherished mother will be deeply missed by her children Ian, Gayle, Stacey (Manny), Andrea (David). Cherished Grandmother to Reece (Vanessa), Pearce, Lauren, Jessica, Ethan, and Olivia. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be greatly appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved