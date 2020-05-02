Matteo Modestino
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Matteo Modestino. He passed away peacefully at the Village of Erin Meadows Long Term Nursing Home on Wednesday April 15, 2020 in his 87th Year. Matteo will be remembered by his many relatives and friends as a kind and generous man who was a respected member of the community and proud of his accomplishments. Born in Roseto Valfotore, Foggia, Italy on September 15, 1933 to his late parents Filippo Antonio and Maria Grazia (Menecola). Matteo is survived by his wife of 65 years Francesca (D'Aloia). Respected Father to Philip (Diane), Biagio (Karen), Danielo (Dawn) and daughter Maria Grazia. Proud Nonno to Matthew (Jennifer), Michael (Karen), Michelle (Jay), Monica, Rachel, Jacob, Julia, and Great Nonno to Noah and Ava. Matteo will be missed by his sister Maria (John) and we know he will be reunited with his late brother Leonard (Lucia) and their Mother and Father. We find comfort in knowing that Matteo is in paradise singing with family and friends happy as can be. We will unite with you again Matteo. Until then we know you are watching over us. A service has been held. The Family will plan a celebration of life on a date to be determined.

Published in Halton News on May 2, 2020.
