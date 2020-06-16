Matthew Graeme Smith
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Matthew Graeme Smith, on June 11, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital at the age of 32. Matthew was a big brother to Corinne and beloved son of Lucia and Ian Smith. He will also be missed by Aunt Linda and Uncle Robert Everett, Aunt Michelle and Uncle Albert Verbeem, cousins Rebecca, Emily and Matthew and countless friends who knew him. He was a kind soul, caring, funny, fiercely loyal and charismatic. He loved nothing more than sports (outside of his family) including skiing, hockey, baseball and rugby league but especially soccer where he played with great skill, leadership and passion. He was a past player with Oakville, Burlington and Toronto Lynx Soccer Clubs and Wilfrid Laurier University varsity team and a referee for many years. He loved current and classical music and animals, especially our cat Sabrina. He loved to travel, meeting new people and experiencing new cultures and food which took him to Iceland, Morocco, all around Europe and the Caribbean including Curacao where he and his family spent three years. Science was a big interest which led him into the food industry and his interest in cooking. Matthew, words cannot describe how much you are missed. You are gone too soon. Love you always. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Matthew's name to the Oakville Milton Humane Society. Private family visitation to be held at Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home with funeral mass at St. Matthew Church, Oakville, on Friday June 19 at 11am. COVID attendance restrictions apply

Published in Halton News on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
