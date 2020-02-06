Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Leduc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Leduc

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen Leduc In Memoriam
February 11, 2019 In Memory of Maureen Victoria Leduc (Felhaber) So many things have happened, Since you were called away, So many things to share with you, Had you been left to stay. Every day in some small way, Memories of you come our way, Though absent, you are ever near, Still missed, loved and wishing you were here. Forever remembered, Forever missed, Forever loved. Bernie, Lianne, Mark, Lezlie, Brock, Scott, Owen & Ryan Oickle, Lauzon, Felhaber, Gauthier & Leduc Families
Published in Halton News on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -