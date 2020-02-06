|
February 11, 2019 In Memory of Maureen Victoria Leduc (Felhaber) So many things have happened, Since you were called away, So many things to share with you, Had you been left to stay. Every day in some small way, Memories of you come our way, Though absent, you are ever near, Still missed, loved and wishing you were here. Forever remembered, Forever missed, Forever loved. Bernie, Lianne, Mark, Lezlie, Brock, Scott, Owen & Ryan Oickle, Lauzon, Felhaber, Gauthier & Leduc Families
Published in Halton News on Feb. 6, 2020