In loving memory of Maurice (Moe) Dann, who passed away peacefully at Oakville hospital, May 21, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Sharon (nee Watt), his two sons, John (Jackie, Emily, Adam) and Jim (Karina, Liam, Autumn). At his request no service was held, his organs were donated, and his remains were creamated.



