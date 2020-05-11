With great sadness we announce the passing of our dear Mavis Pearl Quinton. Beloved wife of Dennis for 66 years, mother of Robert (Monique) and grandmother to Chelsea, Logan and Garrett. She will be remembered by her sister Valerie (Neville) in England, including her nephew Tim (Pauline) and niece Susan (David). Mavis was born in England and came to Canada in the late 1950's with her husband Dennis. A trained Nanny, her life and love was taking care of children. In her book children always came first and she spent many years caring for children in Etobicoke and Milton where she lived. Many people will remember her as Miss Mavis. She was a devoted Grandmother and took an active role in her Grandchildren's lives. In her spare time Mavis loved to paint and had always thought of herself as a bit of a bohemian since she loved bright colours and prints. Her family was the most important thing in her life and she would not let a day go by without letting them know how much she loved them. As she would always say to us "I will love you forever", and we will always love her forever too. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Hospital for Sick Children.