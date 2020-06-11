Max JACKSON
August 19, 1939 - May 02, 2020 On May 2, 2020, Max Jackson, loving husband of Geri, proud father of Kirk and Kara, loving grandfather of Taylor and Rachel passed away in his 81st year at Sheridan Villa from dementia and Covid19 virus. Max was a teacher and principal in Halton for 30 years. A celebration of life will follow later. Donations in Max's memory to Sick Kids Hospital, Sheridan Villa LTC or a charity of your choice are welcome.

Published in Halton News on Jun. 11, 2020.
