It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of George Mervyn Fletcher of Milton in Mount Forest, Ontario. Devoted partner of Marie Harnden, cherished father of Sandra, Angie, Debbie (Bob) and eldest brother of Barry and Jack. Grandfather to Michael, Nicole, Dillan, Devan, Danielle, Curtis, Jamie-Lee, Braeden, Sarah and predeceased by his granddaughter Chantelle and his parents George and Jean Fletcher. Merv was loved by many and will be missed dearly. As per his wishes cremation has already taken place and there will be a celebration of life held in his honour at The Royal Canadian Legion in Mount Forest, Ontario on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Donations to the are welcome in his memory.
Published in Halton News on Feb. 7, 2020