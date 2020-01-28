|
With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Michael John Gadway on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the age of 74 after a courageous battle with ALS. Michael was a man of pride, character and faith. He will always be remembered for his deep love of family, sense of humour and loyalty to his friends. A graduate of Ryerson, Michael went on to enjoy an accomplished career at IBM and later Celestica. Michael had a lifelong passion for the game of golf both on and off the course. In his retirement years, he enjoyed serving as scorer for the Granite Ridge Men's Golf League. After moving to Milton, Michael deepened his relationship with the Catholic Church joining the Holy Rosary Parish. Michael will be missed deeply by his wife Beatrix (Trixy) Benner, his sister, Carolyn, son, Jeffrey (Elizabeth Foley), and stepsons Josh (Daniela), and Jon (Kaitlyn). Affectionately known as 'Grand-Mike' to Bela, Jackson and Teddy, Michael will be missed dearly by his family, "the golf guys", along with friends and community members alike from Milton and Etobicoke. Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452. Holy Mass will be celebrated to honour his loving life on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church 139 Martin St. Milton. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Jan. 28, 2020