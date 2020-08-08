It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved hero in his 71st year. Mike passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 in the early evening at Guelph General Hospital, surrounded by his family and comforted by the familiar sounds of the Leafs game on TV. Mike dedicated his life to his family to whom he always showed unwavering love and support and all of whom he was so incredibly proud. He approached every day of his life with kindness, generosity, and humour (always quick to share a one-liner or deploy one of his trademark puns), and an infectious warmth radiated as the foundation of his character. Born on February 8th, 1950 in Hamilton, ON, Mike spent most of his life in the town of Oakville, moving to Arthur, ON following his retirement. From an early age, Mike had a curious mind which grew into a diverse set of interests and hobbies and a multitude of talents. An artist, a creative, an engineer, a designer, a builder, an adventurer, an athlete - he was all these things and more. His hobbies included vintage car restoration, motorcycles, flying, car racing, woodworking, travelling, to name a few, Mike lived a full and adventurous life, rich with many unique experiences. Mike enjoyed a successful career in the Automotive Transportation industry. Of his many achievements, one of which he was especially proud was his instrumental role in the design and marketing of the Orion II - the first ever low-floor kneeling bus, a vehicle which afforded greater ease of travel, independence, and a safer journey to people with disabilities and mobility issues. His endeavors in the industry also rewarded him with many opportunities to travel worldwide. He never returned home from a trip without a thoughtful memento for each of his children and his wife. Born with an unbreakable spirit, Mike carried that with him until the very end. Although met with many physical and medical challenges in his later years, he faced all his obstacles with grace and determination. Mike was so proud of his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Cynthia, and his three loving children, Sarah (John), Jay (Claire-Louise), and Nick (Amanda). Adored Granddad to Jack, Mia, Olivia, Finley-Kate, Thomas, and Wyatt. As a loving son, he is survived by his father, Guy and stepmother, Jean, and predeceased by his mother, Dianne and stepfather, Bill. Beloved brother to John (Jane), Dave (Carol), Dana (Laurie), Dianne (Bruce), Tim, and Celina, and brother-in-law to Sue (Dave), Scott (Pat), Tracey (Jeff), and Jim. Mike will be dearly missed by all, including a large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles, and a strong community of friends and peers, along with his beloved furry friend, Molly. In lieu of flowers, to honour Mike's memory please consider a donation in his name to Heros Hockey - http://www.heroshockey.com/donate
A celebration of life will be held in 2021. We are forever proud of you. Always loved, never forgotten. To our hero, sweet dreams.