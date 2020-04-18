Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael CURRAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael James CURRAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael James CURRAN Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Michael "Mike" James Curran announce his passing on April 16, 2020, at the age of 71.Mike will be fondly remem-bered for his love of hockey (playing, coaching, watching), encouraging his children to participate in sport, and for being a longtime friend of Bill W. Preceded in death by his parents John Adrian Curran (1971) and Phyllis Muriel "Peggy" Currie, formerly Curran, née Scarborough (2010), Mike will be forever missed by his partner of 21 years, Irene, his children, Barbara (Predrag), Michael Jr., Mark (Edyta), Mario, Marija (Mukhtar), and step-daughter, Andrea. He will be lovingly remembered by his four grandchildren, Kasia, Vuk, Javor, and Milo, his brother, John (Beverly), nephew and niece, John Allen and Jane, and by many extended family members and dear friends, especially his end-of-life caregiver, Paul.A service in memory of Mike will be held in the months to come. Donations in his memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -