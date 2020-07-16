1/1
Michael James Robert (Bob) Whitehead
1941-02-12 - 2020-07-03
WHITEHEAD: Michael (Bob) James Robert- Peacefully with his family by his side Michael passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Janet (Davis) Whitehead. Dear father of Steven (Melanie) Porter, Mark (Debbie) Porter and Scott (Lisa) Porter. Special grandpa to 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Micheal was a member of Glen Carin Golf Club. A closed family service has taken place. Those wishing to make a donation in Michael's name are asked to consider the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation, Box. Online condolences can be left at www.serenityburialandcremation.com

Published in Halton News on Jul. 16, 2020.
