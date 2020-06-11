After a courageous battle with cancer, Michael passed away on his own terms peacefully, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Sandra (nee Bailey). Dear son of Charteris and Barbara Reece of Burlington. Loved brother of Douglas (Elaine), and James (Gayle). Loving uncle of Melissa (Jason), Melanie (Steve), Stephanie, Colin, Melissa (Cole), Rebecca, Joe, Michael (Christine), and great-uncle of Taylor, Lauren, Easton, and Ethan. Papa Mike to Erin (Ryan) and little Everett. Dear brother-in-law of Heather Kitto and the late Robin Bailey. Born and raised in Sarnia, Ontario, Michael moved to Toronto and attended George Brown College where he was the recipient of the Dean's Award for Business Administration and Marketing. Michael was a Project Manager at Display Merchandising Group in Toronto for almost 25 years. Michael married his best friend Sandra on September 22, 1990. They moved to Oakville the same year. They shared a love for travel and adventure. Michael loved their chocolate lab Cooper and Cooper will miss the belly rubs from his dad. Special thank you to his medical team, Dr. Alexandra Ginty, Dr. Helen Pyle, Dr. Scott Bratman, Dr. Lillian Siu, and Dr. Geoffrey Watson. Cremation has taken place; a private interment will follow. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oakville and Milton Humane Society Online condolences at www.dbburlington.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jun. 11, 2020.