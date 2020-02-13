Home

McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
(905) 878-4452
Michael Stewart McGillivray


1956 - 10
Michael Stewart McGillivray Obituary
Passed away suddenly at the Milton District Hospital. Survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Catherine McGillivray (Bonnell), his mother Shirley McGillivray (McDougal), his sister Susan Dumanski and his two nieces Chrisie (Mike) Dumanski and Sarah (Chris) Maitland. He will be greatly missed by all. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Michael to the Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Feb. 13, 2020
