Peacefully at Wellington Park Care Centre on Thursday, January 9, 2020, Mike was called home to the Lord at the age of 83. Beloved father to Joseph (Kim) and Frank (Kathryn) and cherished Papa of Michelle, Shellbie-Lynne and Jacob. We wish to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Wellington Park for taking such good care of our father for the past two years. Services have taken place. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Society. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in Halton News on Jan. 14, 2020