On August 18th, 25 days before her 100th birthday, at Northridge Long Term Care, Oakville. Wife of the late Herbert Johnson (2014) and mother of Eric (Jayne Harley). Predeceased by sister Adeline and brothers Stan and Fred. Also survived by nieces Margaret Maxwell and Patricia Lindsay, nephew Wayne Fraser and families. Mildred was born in Regina, Saskatchewan on September 12, 1920, daughter of Mark and Laura Lindsay. A bright student, she become Dean's secretary at University of Saskatchewan, where she met Herb, her husband-to-be. Married in British Columbia, they moved to Montreal where Herb completed a Ph. D. at McGill University. They lived for almost 20 years in Shawinigan Falls, Quebec where Herb worked as a research chemist. Later they moved to Montreal before settling in Oakville in 1973. Mildred enjoyed reading, music, walking and golf and was for many years a member at Wyldewood G.C. With eyesight failing, Herb and Mildred moved to Vistamere seniors residence in 2004. After Herb's passing in 2014, Mildred continued to live at Vistamere until 2018 when a fall hospitalized her for several months. Unable to live independently, she lived first at Sunrise Burlington, then for the last year-and-a-half at Northridge LTC. Survivors thank all these establishments for the excellent care Mildred received. Until the end, she displayed courage, compassion and a sense of humour. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com