1/
Mildred Louise JOHNSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 18th, 25 days before her 100th birthday, at Northridge Long Term Care, Oakville. Wife of the late Herbert Johnson (2014) and mother of Eric (Jayne Harley). Predeceased by sister Adeline and brothers Stan and Fred. Also survived by nieces Margaret Maxwell and Patricia Lindsay, nephew Wayne Fraser and families. Mildred was born in Regina, Saskatchewan on September 12, 1920, daughter of Mark and Laura Lindsay. A bright student, she become Dean's secretary at University of Saskatchewan, where she met Herb, her husband-to-be. Married in British Columbia, they moved to Montreal where Herb completed a Ph. D. at McGill University. They lived for almost 20 years in Shawinigan Falls, Quebec where Herb worked as a research chemist. Later they moved to Montreal before settling in Oakville in 1973. Mildred enjoyed reading, music, walking and golf and was for many years a member at Wyldewood G.C. With eyesight failing, Herb and Mildred moved to Vistamere seniors residence in 2004. After Herb's passing in 2014, Mildred continued to live at Vistamere until 2018 when a fall hospitalized her for several months. Unable to live independently, she lived first at Sunrise Burlington, then for the last year-and-a-half at Northridge LTC. Survivors thank all these establishments for the excellent care Mildred received. Until the end, she displayed courage, compassion and a sense of humour. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville Community Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved