It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Frances Patricia (Pat) Campbell on October 9, 2020 at Milton District Hospital with her devoted daughter, Colleen, by her side. Pat was born in Toronto on October 14, 1924. Cremation has taken place and as per Pat's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Messages of condolence can be shared through McKersie - Kocher Funeral Home, https://www.mckersie-kocher.ca/memorials/frances-patricia--campbell-nee-muldrew/4357438/index.php