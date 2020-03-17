Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Scott Early Funeral Home
21 James Street
Milton, ON L9T 2P3
(905) 878-2669
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel SHEA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel "Billie" SHEA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel "Billie" SHEA Obituary
SHEA, Muriel "Billie" Peacefully passed away at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia on March 13, 2020 at the age of 94. Predeceased by her husband Joseph and son Donald. She will be missed by her daughter Margaret and her husband Kenneth Long; as well as daughter-in-law Jackie Shea and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Thursday March 19, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 230 Ontario St. S., Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -